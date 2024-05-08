Calgary family turns grief into good with Kelsey’s Day of Kindness

Send this page to someone via email

A Calgary mother is keeping the legacy of her daughter alive, 10 years after she lost her to complications with Type 1 diabetes.

“There’s always a piece missing,” said Cheryl Mihaljevich, with tears in her eyes.

Mihaljevich’s daughter Kelsey Roberts was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes when she was 14.

Despite spending much of her teen years in and out of the hospital, she was adamant to help others. She collected aluminum can tabs and donated the proceeds to Ronald McDonald House so they could buy baking supplies, an activity Kelsey enjoyed doing.

“Kelsey wanted to help kids feel a sense of home and be with their families even when they lived out of town and were in the hospital,” said Mihaljevich. “Not many adults who are hurting or challenged health-wise can get out of bed and do something. For her to have done that right up until she passed, I’m so, so proud of her,” she said.

Kelsey’s family has continued the work she started.

Every spring they collect donations for the baking cupboard at Ronald McDonald House in Calgary, a cupboard bearing Kelsey’s name on the door.

“This baking program probably wouldn’t exist without Kelsey’s supporters,” said Heico Huwald, a volunteer baker at the house.

“Every shift I open that door and I get to see Kelsey’s story,” said Huwald, who is also a captain with the Calgary Fire Department. Howald comes in three times a week to bake treats for children and their families.

“It’s giving back, and knowing I’ve made something that someone is going to enjoy after a rough day, it just put a warm spot in my heart,” he said.

Kelsey’s birthday is May 15, a difficult date for her family. But they decided to transform their pain into something else and started Kelsey’s Day of Kindness.

It’s not only the date they donate the baking supplies to Ronald McDonald House, but they also encourage others to share in their daughter’s example and practice simple acts of kindness.

It also happens to be chocolate chip cookie day.

Donations can be dropped off at Ronald McDonald House.