Nova Scotia businesses see impact of teachers’ work-to-rule

More than a month since work-to-rule began as part of the ongoing labour dispute between members of the Nova Scotia Teachers Union (NSTU) and the province, businesses say they’re starting to also feel the impact of the job action.

READ MORE: Talks back on, media blackout in place as NSTU, province head back to table

As part of work-to-rule, teachers won’t participate in extracurricular activities or take on supervisory or voluntary duties not outlined in their contract. This means after-school activities have been cancelled, grad celebrations are on standby and the status of school trips are unknown.

For businesses like Ski Martock, a ski resort near Windsor, N.S., the work-to-rule job action has caused an impact.

“Generally, anywhere between 200 and 700 schoolchildren could be here on a given weekday so obviously, the loss of business will definitely affect us,” Andy MacLean, operations manager at Ski Martock, said.

MacLean said most students who come to the ski hill take lessons, but with fewer students putting on skis, it means fewer staff are needed. Different hours will also be seen by staff at the rental shop and food services due to the drop in customers.

He said they’ve also implemented a ski lift and rental deal in order to try and attract more people to the slopes.

READ MORE: Talks between Nova Scotia Teachers Union, government will resume

Similar problems have also been seen at Kartbahn Racing in Halifax.

Lucas Strackerjan, Kartbahn’s owner, said they’ve seen cancellations from groups that normally attend each year, such as sports teams doing team-building events.

“While it doesn’t represent the majority of our business, it certainly does represent a fair amount for it to affect us,” Strackerjan said.

He said while the impact on winter business is only about five per cent, if work-to-rule continues into spring and even summer, it could have an impact up to 30 per cent.

Bowlarama managing partner Arthur MacMillan told Global News Wednesday that the amount of business can depend on the season.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia teachers work-to-rule: What does it mean for you?

“Overall numbers for the month of December, they were up so it didn’t really effect us a great deal at this stage,” MacMillan said. “But you know, if it goes on for a long period of time, when it gets more into the breaks for the summer break, there’ll be a bigger impact then with Safegrads and things like that.”

MacMillan said that although the contractual impasse between both sides has lasted for more than a year, he’s hopeful a resolution will be found.

As of Wednesday, a media blackout has remained in place as the NSTU and government remain in negotiations. The blackout was put into effect on Sunday when the NSTU said its negotiating team would be meeting with the government’s team and a conciliation officer on Monday.

– With files from Steve Silva, Global News