Talks between Nova Scotia Teachers Union, government will resume

Contract talks between the Nova Scotia Teachers Union (NSTU) and the provincial government will resume on Monday.

The development comes less than a day after Education Minister Karen Casey said the NSTU rejected the province’s latest offer.

“We tabled an offer that attempted to deal with the classroom conditions raised. We offered solutions on wages and retirement bonus. Unfortunately, this proposal was rejected by the union. The conciliator concluded the parties came to an impasse,” Casey said in a statement released late Saturday evening.

No details of the offer have been made public.

Unionized teachers in Nova Scotia have been without a contract since July 2015.

Teachers have been operating under work-to-rule since Dec. 5.

Under the job action, all extra-curricular, voluntary activities and sports have been suspended.

Teachers have also not been giving extra help to students before or after class or at lunch time.

The NSTU says president Liette Doucet and their negotiating team will meet with the government’s team and a conciliation officer on Jan. 16.

Government spokesperson Heather Fairbairn said they “remain hopeful that we can reach an agreement”.

Both sides have agreed to a media blackout while this next round of talks take place.