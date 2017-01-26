NS committed to classroom change with latest offer to teachers: premier

Premier Stephen McNeil is expressing hope that the third time around will result in a deal with Nova Scotia’s 9,300 public school teachers.

McNeil says he believes the latest tentative agreement reached with the Nova Scotia Teachers Union responds to classroom concerns while meeting the province’s need to contain public sector salary costs.

He says he wants to make it clear to teachers that he is committed to making changes to classroom conditions and there is money to make those changes.

But McNeil says teachers have to engage the government in the conversation.

He also expressed frustration that over three separate sets of negotiations the union hasn’t been able to “hit the mark” on what classroom teachers are looking for.

Teachers will vote on the latest agreement Feb. 8.