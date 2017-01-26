Goderich, Ont. to host ‘Harry Potter and the Transfigured Town’ event

This October an entire town in Ontario will be transformed into the world of Harry Potter for a magical three-day festival.

Goderich is hosting an event called Harry Potter and the Transfigured Town from Oct. 13-15 of this year.

Queen Elizabeth once commented that Goderich was “the prettiest town in Canada” although no reigning monarch has ever visited.

READ MORE: ‘Harry Potter’ inspires Utah Airbnb owner to create ‘mock magic academy’

The festival is dedicated to fans of J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter novels and is intended to raise funds towards the improvement of the town.

It will include Quidditch tournaments with the Official Quidditch Canada Matches for “Goderic’s Cup” and Maurader’s Cup unofficial quidditch match for pickup teams.

The festival will also include multiple vendors and participating businesses, a Poly-Wizard tournament, a house challenge, a scavenger hunt, free face painting and live performances by The Lovegoods and Tonks, as well as The Aurors.

READ MORE: Newly-discovered spider looks eerily similar to Harry Potter ‘Sorting Hat’

Goderich transformed its downtown core last October for its first annual Harry Potter and the Transfigured Town event, which was a one-day festival.

The main attraction was the Huron County museum, which was also the starting point of the scavenger hunt, where participants toured as wizards to learn about the muggle (non-wizard) world.

The website for the event states that this fan festival “is no way associated with Rowling, Scholastic Books or Warner Bros., nor are they liable in any way for this event.”

Tickets cost between $15 and $20 and you can get them here.