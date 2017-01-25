Convicted killer Travis Vader to learn his fate during sentencing

A sentencing decision will be made Wednesday for convicted killer Travis Vader.

Justice Denny Thomas is expected to deliver his decision in the high-profile case that saw Vader convicted of manslaughter in the deaths of Lyle and Marie McCann.

It’s not known how the elderly St. Albert couple was killed or in what order they died, but during closing arguments the Crown asked for a life sentence for the second killing and a sentence of 15 years for the first killing of the McCanns.

The Crown argued Vader was out on bail and on the run on other charges when he killed the vulnerable couple. He also showed no remorse after the killings, using their cellphone the same day to call an ex-girlfriend and their money to buy beer and a phone card, the Crown said.

The defence said the Crown didn’t prove aggravating factors of the crime so the sentence should be four to six years, which would essentially amount to time served for Vader.

“The circumstances of this case very much boil down to speculation. Nobody knows what occurred,” Vader’s lawyer Nathan Whitling said.

“The McCanns’ remains have not been found, there were no witnesses there at the time and so it is impossible to say exactly what actions resulted in their deaths,” he said.

“Given that the onus is on the Crown to prove aggravating circumstances, our view is that the matter must be presumed to be in the lower category of offences.”

Whitling is further arguing that Vader should receive extra credit — at times three-to-one credit — because his constitutional rights were violated while in custody.

Vader testified over several days that he was subjected to a humiliating strip search, was denied proper access to a lawyer and was assaulted by guards and suffered other cruel conditions while behind bars.

Thomas dismissed part of the application dealing with the strip search, saying Vader has credibility issues, but has yet to rule on the other two grounds.

Vader was first convicted of second-degree murder in the McCanns’ deaths, but was convicted under an outdated section of the Criminal Code, which resulted in Justice Thomas reversing his decision to convictions of manslaughter.

The section of the Criminal Code Justice Thomas cited to convict Vader of second-degree murder, Section 230, was found unconstitutional in 1990 by the Supreme Court.