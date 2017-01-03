Closing arguments begin for Travis Vader sentencing hearing

The sentencing hearing for Travis Vader, convicted of killing two missing Alberta seniors, is to resume Tuesday.

Crown and defence lawyers are to present closing arguments in the case after finishing calling witnesses in December.

Vader was found guilty of manslaughter in the 2010 deaths of Lyle and Marie McCann.

READ MORE: ‘Our loss is huge’: Bret McCann’s victim impact statement at Travis Vader sentencing hearing

The McCanns, in their late 70s, disappeared in 2010 while on a road trip to British Columbia. Their bodies have never been found.

A judge ruled that Vader was a desperate drug addict who came across the McCanns in their motorhome and killed them during a robbery.

READ MORE: Bret McCann calls for changes to Criminal Code following Travis Vader verdict

In September, Justice Denny Thomas found Vader guilty of second-degree murder in the deaths. However, Thomas erred in his ruling and by using Section 230 of the Criminal Code, which the Supreme Court declared unconstitutional in 1990. The government didn’t remove the section from the books, as antiquated laws are rarely repealed.

READ MORE: Travis Vader verdict: what is Section 230 of the Criminal Code?

Vader’s legal team applied for a mistrial. On Oct. 31, Thomas denied the mistrial application and instead convicted Vader of manslaughter in the elderly couple’s deaths.

The Crown wants a life sentence while the defence wants four to six years and, because of alleged mistreatment while in custody, suggests it should be reduced to time served.