Travis Vader closing arguments in sentencing hearing continue

Closing arguments will continue Wednesday in the sentencing hearing for Travis Vader.

It is not known how Lyle and Marie McCann were killed or in what order the elderly couple died, but the Crown has asked for a life sentence of the second killing and a sentence of 15 years for the first killing of Lyle and Marie McCann.

“Certainly, after committing the first manslaughter, it would’ve been very apparent to him that his actions would’ve caused life threatening injuries,” Crown prosecutor Ashley Finlayson said.

The defence said the Crown hasn’t proven aggravating factors of the crime so the sentence should be four to six years.

Vader has also argued his Charter rights were violated while in pre-trial custody so he should receive a sentence reduction.

Justice Denny Thomas rejected one part of the Charter application Tuesday that Vader’s rights were violated by a strip search.

Thomas said written reasons for his decision would come later but pointed out that Vader claimed he was humiliated as he stood naked for five minutes while people walked past his open cell. A video revealed it was actually 30 seconds and no one passed by.

“Some of these incidents, of course, are just Mr. Vader’s version – and there’s some credibility issues here,” Thomas said.

He also questioned why it took Vader so long to complain about the strip search.

The defence has also argued Vader’s right to access counsel was violated and guards used excessive force against him on more than one occasion.

The defence is responsible for proving on a balance of probabilities that violations happened for a successful Charter challenge.

Vader was found guilty of manslaughter in the 2010 deaths of Lyle and Marie McCann.