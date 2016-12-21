Crime
December 21, 2016 12:58 pm

Sentencing hearing for Travis Vader to continue in new year

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH ABOVE: Ongoing coverage of the Travis Vader sentencing hearing.

A A

The sentencing hearing for a man convicted of killing two missing Alberta seniors is to resume in the new year.

Crown and defence lawyers have finished calling witnesses and are to present closing arguments in the case of Travis Vader on Jan. 3.

Story continues below
Global News

Vader was found guilty of manslaughter in the 2010 deaths of Lyle and Marie McCann.

READ MORE: ‘Our loss is huge’: Bret McCann’s victim impact statement at Travis Vader sentencing hearing

The couple, in their late 70s, vanished after leaving their Edmonton-area home on a camping trip to British Columbia.

A judge ruled that Vader was a desperate drug addict who came across the McCanns in their motorhome and killed them during a robbery.

READ MORE: Bret McCann calls for changes to Criminal Code following Travis Vader verdict

The Crown wants a life sentence while the defence wants four to six years and, because of alleged mistreatment while in custody, suggests it should be reduced to time served.
Report an error
Lyle and Marie McCann
Manslaughter
Mccann
Travis Vader
Travis Vader news
Travis Vader sentencing
Travis Vader sentencing hearing
Travis Vader update

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News