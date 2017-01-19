Expert locksmith to testify at Douglas Garland triple murder trial

WARNING: This article contains graphic content that some readers might find disturbing.

An expert locksmith is expected to testify on Thursday in the triple-murder trial for Douglas Garland.

On Wednesday, a Calgary Police forensic crime scene officer testified he discovered drill marks in the deadbolt of the side door to the Liknes home.

Garland, 56, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of five-year-old Nathan O’Brien and his grandparents, Alvin and Kathy Liknes. He pleaded not guilty on all counts.

The trio disappeared nearly two-and-a-half years ago.

The Crown’s theory is Garland held a “petty grudge” against Alvin over a patent that Alvin filed for a pump that Garland did some work on.

The prosecution alleges the three victims were violently taken from their beds and taken to the Garland farm where they were killed and their bodies destroyed.

WARNING: The photo gallery below contains graphic content that some readers might find disturbing.

On Wednesday, police detailed the meticulous forensic work done on both the farm and the Liknes home.

Const. Derek Alexon, an 18-year police veteran, photographed the Liknes home and the Garland farm.

Alexon said he found two teeth on the floor that were later sent to a dentist to be examined.

He testified he found two 45-pound dumbbells in the garage that also appeared to have blood on them. They were also sent away for testing.

Kathy’s toothbrush, Alvin’s razor and Nathan’s helmet and shoes were sent for DNA matching.

Alexon said police wondered if Nathan, the missing child, was still in the home.

“We were to search the house to see if we could locate Nathan O’Brien who may be hiding in the residence,” he said.

“Did you find Nathan O’Brien?” prosecutor Shane Parker asked.

“No we didn’t,” Alexon replied.

What officers did find was blood on three levels of the house.

The trial is scheduled for five weeks.