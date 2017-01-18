Douglas Garland triple-murder trial to hear testimony from first responders

WARNING: This article contains graphic content that some readers might find disturbing.

The Calgary police officers who first visited Alvin and Kathy Liknes’ home after they and their five-year-old grandson Nathan O’Brien disappeared are expected to testify in court on Wednesday morning.

Douglas Garland, 56, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder. He has pleaded not guilty on all counts.

The trio was last seen alive at the Liknes’ home on June 29, 2014, when they were having an estate sale.

Nathan decided to sleep over that night.

Jennifer O’Brien, Nathan’s mother, went to pick him up the next day. She found a “bloody scene” when she arrived.

The Crown’s theory is that Garland held a “petty grudge” against Alvin over a patent that the latter had filed for a natural gas pump that Garland did some work on.

On Monday, prosecutor Vicki Faulkner told the jury that “the bodies of Alvin, Kathy and five-year-old Nathan were never recovered.”

“The three individuals were violently removed from their beds and taken to the Garland farm and killed. Their bodies burned in a large burn barrel with only tiny fragments of their bodies left for police to discover,” she said.

Garland’s parents testified on Tuesday.

His mother Doreen described her son as an intelligent but unhappy man. She testified that he obtained a degree in science and also attended medical school, but later dropped out because of a breakdown.

“He’s my son, I love him — I’ve always loved him.”

The parents testified their son was upset with Alvin Liknes. He told them Alvin owed him money.

The trial is scheduled for five weeks with 11 men and three women on the jury, including two alternates. An estimated 50 witnesses will testify during the trial.