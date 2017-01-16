High-profile triple-murder trial to begin for Douglas Garland, accused in Nathan O’Brien case

Nearly two-and-a-half years after her little boy disappeared, a Calgary mother will face the man accused of his murder in court.

A jury trial is beginning Monday for Douglas Garland.

The 56-year old is charged with three counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of five-year-old Nathan O’Brien and his grandparents, Alvin and Kathy Liknes.

The trial is scheduled for five weeks and is starting with an opening statement to the jury by the prosecution.

The first witness to testify will be Nathan’s mother, Jennifer O’Brien. An estimated 60 witnesses will testify during the trial.

TIMELINE: Missing Calgary family Nathan O’Brien, Alvin and Kathryn Liknes

Garland’s has two lawyers representing him: Kim Ross and Jim Lutz.

The defence team said they are relieved the trial is finally starting.

“It’s been a long process for all parties involved, so we’re happy to get it moving,” Ross said. “Mr. Garland is happy that it’s getting underway, also. It’s been a long process for all parties.”

When asked about any possible issues with publicity, given it is a jury trial, Ross replied, “I think you’re always concerned about that.”

“I think Justice [Robert] Hall (at the jury selection) made it clear to all parties involved as to what use can be made or what parties should not be using in terms of pretrial publicity, or any publicity during the trial,” Ross explained.

The defence team told media it’s unclear if they will call evidence in the case and will make that decision at the close of the Crown’s case.

Watch below: Nancy Hixt has details on the jury trial for Douglas Garland, accused in Nathan O’Brien case

Nathan and his grandparents were last seen alive June 29, 2014.

Nathan was having a sleepover at his grandparents’ home following an estate sale at their house.

When Jennifer O’Brien went to pick him up the next day, the trio had disappeared.

For the first time in open court, the devastated mother will describe what she saw that day.

READ MORE: Family of Nathan O’Brien launches children’s foundation with $1 million donation

At the time, police said evidence suggested their disappearance might be suspicious. Investigators said there were signs a “violent incident” had taken place in the Liknes’ home.

The case shocked people across Canada and around the world. An Amber Alert was issued that lasted for two weeks.

Police released a photo of a truck seen near the Liknes home when they disappeared. Soon after, Garland became a person of interest.

Garland had several ties to Alvin and Kathy Liknes. Alvin’s son was married to Garland’s sister. Family members confirm Alvin and Garland had a falling out several years earlier over a business deal that ended badly.

Family said Garland previously worked for Alvin.

The accused also ran a chemical manufacturing company of his own.

Watch below: A home where one of the most heinous crimes in Calgary’s history is alleged to have happened has now been demolished. Nancy Hixt reports in April 2016.

Garland lived with his parents on an acreage northeast of Airdrie. That property was meticulously and repeatedly searched by police during the investigation.

On July 14, 2014, two weeks after the trio disappeared, Garland was arrested and charged with three counts of murder.

The bodies of Nathan, Alvin and Kathy were never found.