Douglas Garland’s family set to testify on 2nd day of triple murder trial

WARNING: This article contains graphic content that some readers might find disturbing.

Family members of accused murderer Douglas Garland are expected to testify Tuesday in a Calgary court.

Garland, 56, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of five-year-old Nathan O’Brien and his grandparents, Alvin and Kathy Liknes. He pleaded not guilty on all counts.

Nathan’s mother, Jennifer O’Brien, was the first to testify after the Crown’s opening remarks Monday. She told court she had taken her boys to see their grandparents at the Liknes’ home, where they were having an estate sale on June 29, 2014. She ended up going home with her younger son and leaving Nathan there.

The next day she went to pick him up, she described the house as a “bloody scene.”

“Pools of blood on the bed and walls and throughout the kitchen,” Jennifer told court, explaining she searched the house then called her husband.

“I said, ‘my family has been murdered and he’s taken the bodies.’”

Prior to Jennifer’s testimony, the Crown presented a lengthy opening statement to the jury, outlining its case.

“The bodies of Alvin, Kathy and five-year-old Nathan were never recovered,” prosecutor Vicki Faulkner said.

“The three individuals were violently removed from their beds and taken to the Garland farm and killed. Their bodies burned in a large burn barrel with only tiny fragments of their bodies left for police to discover.”

The trial is scheduled for five weeks with 11 men and three women on the jury, including two alternates. An estimated 50 witnesses will testify during the trial.