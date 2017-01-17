Second-degree murder charge in Nipawin, Sask. suspicious death

RCMP have charged a man with second-degree murder following a suspicious death in Nipawin, Sask.

Police were initially called to a home in the community on Jan. 4.

The body of Charles Francis Letendre, 57, was found inside. The cause of death has not been released.

Danny Brian Crate, 32, who is also from Nipawin, has been charged with second-degree murder.

Police said both men knew each other and they are not seeking anyone else.

Crate appeared Tuesday morning in Melfort provincial court. He will remain in custody until his next court appearance on the morning of Feb. 8.

Nipawin is approximately 225 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.