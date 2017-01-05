Crime
January 5, 2017 3:47 pm
Updated: January 5, 2017 3:54 pm

Nipawin, Sask. death deemed suspicious by RCMP

Alexa-Huffman By Web Producer  Global News

RCMP say the death of a man in Nipawin, Sask. is being treated as suspicious.

Global News / File image
RCMP Major Crime Unit South have deemed the death of a man in Nipawin, Sask. as suspicious.

Authorities said at 11 p.m. CT on Jan. 4, Nipawin RCMP received a complaint of a 60-year-old man who was found dead inside a home in the 500 block of 1st Avenue West in Nipawin.

Police said the man lived in the home.

According to RCMP, an autopsy will be done Monday in Saskatoon. Police are not releasing his name.

Investigators are also looking for anyone with information about suspicious people or vehicles/activity near the 500 block of 1st Avenue West in Nipawin on Jan. 4.

Global News

Major Crimes
Nipawin
RCMP
Saskatchewan Crime
Suspicious Death

