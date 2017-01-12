Blowing snow causing minimal, zero visibility on Manitoba roads

WINNIPEG — Blowing snow and high winds are making for treacherous driving conditions across southern Manitoba Thursday morning.

While snow didn’t actually fall from the sky, it was blowing from every direction from drifts, making it difficult to drive on the highways, or even see a vehicle ahead of you.

READ MORE: Extreme cold and blizzard warnings for many parts of Manitoba, including Winnipeg

If you don't NEED to be out here north of the perimeter at highway 8 then DON'T be. Visibility is close to zero #mbstorm @globalwinnipeg pic.twitter.com/QGfnvhuKnM — Zahra Premji (@ZahraGlobalNews) January 12, 2017

Just after 10 a.m. there was minimal to zero visibility along Highway 8 and McPhillips Street. Winnipeg police said the west Perimeter Highway heading northbound is closed at McGillivray Boulevard due to whiteout conditions.

There were several crash and car piles up due to the poor conditions.

Already 30+ collisions reported to #rcmpmb this morning. Please be careful & stay off closed highways! #staysafe #mbstorm — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) January 12, 2017

A picture from the @globalwinnipeg cruiser on the perimeter this morning. Zero visibility for drivers and reports of vehicles on medians. pic.twitter.com/fBYsgOtDW7 — Timm Bruch (@GlobalTimm) January 12, 2017

The city and RCMP officers are warning Manitobans to drive to the weather conditions and to stay off the roads unless it is necessary.

For a full list of highway and school closures, click here.