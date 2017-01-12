Blowing snow causing minimal, zero visibility on Manitoba roads

WINNIPEG — Blowing snow and high winds are making for treacherous driving conditions across southern Manitoba Thursday morning.
While snow didn’t actually fall from the sky, it was blowing from every direction from drifts, making it difficult to drive on the highways, or even see a vehicle ahead of you.
Just after 10 a.m. there was minimal to zero visibility along Highway 8 and McPhillips Street. Winnipeg police said the west Perimeter Highway heading northbound is closed at McGillivray Boulevard due to whiteout conditions.
There were several crash and car piles up due to the poor conditions.
The city and RCMP officers are warning Manitobans to drive to the weather conditions and to stay off the roads unless it is necessary.
