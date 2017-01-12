Weather
January 12, 2017 1:11 pm
Updated: January 12, 2017 1:17 pm

Blowing snow causing minimal, zero visibility on Manitoba roads

Zahra Premji Bio Pic By Reporter  Global News

WATCHl: Blowing snow on Perimeter Highway causing poor driving conditions.

A A

WINNIPEG — Blowing snow and high winds are making for treacherous driving conditions across southern Manitoba Thursday morning.

While snow didn’t actually fall from the sky, it was blowing from every direction from drifts, making it difficult to drive on the highways, or even see a vehicle ahead of you.

READ MORE: Extreme cold and blizzard warnings for many parts of Manitoba, including Winnipeg

Just after 10 a.m. there was minimal to zero visibility along Highway 8 and McPhillips Street. Winnipeg police said the west Perimeter Highway heading northbound is closed at McGillivray Boulevard due to whiteout conditions.

There were several crash and car piles up due to the poor conditions.

The city and RCMP officers are warning Manitobans to drive to the weather conditions and to stay off the roads unless it is necessary.

For a full list of highway and school closures, click here.

highwa-1-closed

Highway 1 from Winnipeg to Highway 34 near Austin, Man., is closed due to poor visibility.

Global News
blowing-snow-2

Vehicles backed up near the Perimeter Highway.

img_7951

Zero visibility near the Assiniboia Downs.

blowing-snow

Blowing snow means it’s hard to tell where the road ends and the ditch begins in some areas.

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
blowing wind
bus cancellations
Freezing Weather
manitoba highway condtions
manitoba school closures
Manitoba weather
School Closures
Wind Chill

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News