Extreme cold warnings and blowing snow advisories for many parts of Manitoba, including Winnipeg

WINNIPEG – It’s another cold morning in Manitoba.

A large majority of the province is under an extreme cold warning Thursday including Winnipeg, Winkler, Morden, Brandon, Portage la Prairie, Steinbach, Dauphin, Beausejour, Selkirk, Killarney, Lynn Lake, Minnedosa, Thompson, and many others.

Winnipeg, Brandon, Dauphin, Beausejour, Winkler, Morden, Portage la Prairie and Steinbach, among others, are also under a blowing snow advisory.

According to Environment Canada, a fast moving cold front swept across Saskatchewan overnight Wednesday. It moved into Manitoba Thursday morning, bringing with it blowing snow and extreme wind chills dipping into the -40 to -45 degrees Celsius range.

Environment Canada is reminding people to dress warm and in layers.

The province also wants to remind people that because of the blowing snow advisories, many roads and highways across Manitoba are hard to navigate.