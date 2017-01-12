Weather
January 12, 2017 7:39 am
Updated: January 12, 2017 8:42 am

School and road closures in Manitoba, Thursday morning



Some schools in Manitoba have been closed Thursday.

File/Global News
WINNIPEG — Due to the poor weather conditions, there are a number of school and highway closures in Manitoba Thursday morning.

RELATED: Extreme cold warnings and blowing snow advisories for many parts of Manitoba, including Winnipeg

Highway closures

Highway 1 closed from Winnipeg to Highway 34.

Highway 2 from Oak Bluff to Elm Creek.

Highway 3 from Oak Bluff to Carman.

Highway 13 from Carman to Highway 1.

School cancellations

Pine Creek School Division: all schools closed.

Red River Valley School Division: all schools closed.

Lakeshore School Division: all schools closed.

Prairie Rose School Division: buses and classes cancelled. Staff are asked to come in only if it’s safe to do so.

Interlake School Division: all schools closed and buses cancelled.

Garden Valley School Division: no classes and no buses running.

Sargeant Tommy Prince School, along with the Daycare and Headstart programs are closed.

Borderland School Division: all schools closed.

Western School Division: no buses, classes are cancelled.

Turtle Mountain School Division: no buses and no classes.

Seine River School Division: all schools closed.

Lord Selkirk School Division: all schools closed.

Division scolaire franco-manitobaine (DSFM), the following schools are closed: Aurélie Lemoine in Saint-Laurent, Notre-Dame-De-Lourdes, Gilbert-Rosset in Saint-Claude, Sainte-Agathe, Saint-Jean-Baptiste, Jours de Plaine in Laurier, Saint-Lazare, La Source in ShiloRéal-Bédard in Saint-Pierre, École Pointe des Chênes in Ste-Anne, École Saint-Joachim La Broquerie, École Lagimodière in Lorette and École Gabrielle-Roy in Ile des chênes.

DSFM: Buses are cancelled for the rural part of école Noel-Ritchot.

Other cancellations

Care-A-Lot Day Care and We Rule school age programs are closed.

Hand-In-Hand Day Care – both locations closed.

Tuelon Day Care and Teulon Day Care School-Aged Program are closed.

Dugald Day Care is closed.

Prairie Sky Child Care Centre and Elie Mini Fran are closed.

Stonewall Children’s Centre is closed.

