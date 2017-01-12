School and road closures in Manitoba, Thursday morning
WINNIPEG — Due to the poor weather conditions, there are a number of school and highway closures in Manitoba Thursday morning.
Highway closures
Highway 1 closed from Winnipeg to Highway 34.
Highway 2 from Oak Bluff to Elm Creek.
Highway 3 from Oak Bluff to Carman.
Highway 13 from Carman to Highway 1.
School cancellations
Pine Creek School Division: all schools closed.
Red River Valley School Division: all schools closed.
Lakeshore School Division: all schools closed.
Prairie Rose School Division: buses and classes cancelled. Staff are asked to come in only if it’s safe to do so.
Interlake School Division: all schools closed and buses cancelled.
Garden Valley School Division: no classes and no buses running.
Sargeant Tommy Prince School, along with the Daycare and Headstart programs are closed.
Borderland School Division: all schools closed.
Western School Division: no buses, classes are cancelled.
Turtle Mountain School Division: no buses and no classes.
Seine River School Division: all schools closed.
Lord Selkirk School Division: all schools closed.
Division scolaire franco-manitobaine (DSFM), the following schools are closed: Aurélie Lemoine in Saint-Laurent, Notre-Dame-De-Lourdes, Gilbert-Rosset in Saint-Claude, Sainte-Agathe, Saint-Jean-Baptiste, Jours de Plaine in Laurier, Saint-Lazare, La Source in ShiloRéal-Bédard in Saint-Pierre, École Pointe des Chênes in Ste-Anne, École Saint-Joachim La Broquerie, École Lagimodière in Lorette and École Gabrielle-Roy in Ile des chênes.
DSFM: Buses are cancelled for the rural part of école Noel-Ritchot.
Other cancellations
Care-A-Lot Day Care and We Rule school age programs are closed.
Hand-In-Hand Day Care – both locations closed.
Tuelon Day Care and Teulon Day Care School-Aged Program are closed.
Dugald Day Care is closed.
Prairie Sky Child Care Centre and Elie Mini Fran are closed.
Stonewall Children’s Centre is closed.
