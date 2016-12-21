Lena Dunham apologizes after controversial abortion comments
Fans aren’t rushing to forgive actress Lena Dunham following her controversial comments about abortion. The Girls creator and actress said she “wished” she could have had an abortion – an act she believed would have made her a better women’s rights activist.
“And I realized then that even I was carrying within myself stigma around the issue. Even I, the woman who cares as much as anybody about a woman’s right to choose, felt that it was important that people know that I was unblemished in this department. Now I can say that I still haven’t had an abortion, but I wish I had,” she said, concluding her Dec. 14 Women of the Hour podcast.
Dunham, 30, issued an apology on her Instagram Tuesday, labelling her comment “a distasteful joke” that was lost in translation, and also took the opportunity to provide an explanation for her poor choice of words.
“My latest podcast episode was meant to tell a multifaceted story about reproductive choice in America, to explain the many reasons women do or don’t choose to have children and what bodily autonomy really means,” she writes. “I truly hope a distasteful joke on my part won’t diminish the amazing work of all the women who participated.”
READ MORE: Lena Dunham wants to remove guns from ‘Jason Bourne’ ads
She goes on to say her words were spoken from “a sort of ‘delusional girl’ persona” she often inhabits.
“I would never, ever intentionally trivialize the emotional and physical challenges of terminating a pregnancy,” she says. “I take reproductive choice in America more seriously than I take literally anything else, and therefore own full responsibility for any words I speak that don’t convey this truth clearly.”
My latest podcast episode was meant to tell a multifaceted story about reproductive choice in America, to explain the many reasons women do or don't choose to have children and what bodily autonomy really means. I'm so proud of the medley of voices in the episode. I truly hope a distasteful joke on my part won't diminish the amazing work of all the women who participated. My words were spoken from a sort of "delusional girl" persona I often inhabit, a girl who careens between wisdom and ignorance (that's what my TV show is too) and it didn't translate. That's my fault. I would never, ever intentionally trivialize the emotional and physical challenges of terminating a pregnancy. My only goal is to increase awareness and decrease stigma. I take reproductive choice in America more seriously than I take literally anything else, and therefore own full responsibility for any words I speak that don't convey this truth clearly. I know plenty of people will never like a thing that leaves my lips, mea culpas or no, but this apology is for the women who have placed their trust in me. You mean everything to me. My life is and always will be devoted to reproductive justice and freedom. You know how in some households you curse and have to put money in a jar? Well in mine, if you mess up your pro-choice messaging you have to give a sizable donation to abortion funds (https://abortionfunds.org/need-abortion) in New York, Texas and Ohio 💰I look forward to fighting with you all for the next four years and beyond.
She concluded her apology by saying she would donate to the National Network of Abortion Funds in New York, Texas and Ohio.
READ MORE: Kanye West ‘Famous’ video: Lena Dunham condemns ‘sickening’ imagery
Her apology may have gotten over 15,700 “likes” on Instagram as of Wednesday morning, but many on social media made it clear her apology wasn’t good enough.
However, some fans were on-hand to defend the Girls star.
Dunham is gearing up for the sixth and final season of Girls, which premieres on Feb. 12.
© 2016 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.