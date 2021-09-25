Menu

Afghanistan
September 25 2021 1:28pm
Taste of the Neighbourhood : Jamila’s Kitchen

Kasia Bodurka visits Jamila’s Kitchen & Grill in Coquitlam and learns how the owners’ experiences in war-torn Afghanistan gave them a compassionate approach to the hardship of others.

