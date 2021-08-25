Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
August 25 2021 9:47pm
02:05

Canadian veteran says we are failing our Afghan allies

A Canadian veteran who served two tours in Afghanistan says the Canadian government has failed the interpreters and other Afghans who worked with our troops. Rumina Daya reports.

