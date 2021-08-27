Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
August 27 2021 10:10pm
02:17

A B.C. woman’s fears for women and girls left behind in Afghanistan under Taliban rule

There’s mounting pressure on the Canadian government to help females left behind escape a regime that’s historically stripped them of their basic freedoms. Neetu Garcha reports.

