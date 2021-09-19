Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
September 19 2021 9:04pm
01:56

Afghan women working to free those in their homeland

A group of B.C. Afghans who escaped the tyranny of the Taliban is clinging to the power of sport as members work to free those left behind in their home country. Grace Ke reports.

Advertisement

Video Home