Global News Hour at 6 BC
August 20 2021 9:15pm
02:13

Afghan man’s family trapped in the chaos in Kabul

An Afghan man now living in Metro Vancouver says his wife and two young daughters
are trapped in Kabul, and he’s pleading with the Canadian government for help to bring them here. Rumina Daya reports.

