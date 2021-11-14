Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
November 14 2021 9:45pm
02:11

Afghan war veteran ‘knighted’ in Burnaby service

An Afghan war veteran has been knighted for his service overseas and as Kamil Karamali reports, Stephen Peddle’s efforts to save the family of his Afghan interpreter are also being recognized.

