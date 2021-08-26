Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
August 26 2021 8:48pm
02:18

Canada ends flights out of Afghanistan

Scores of people, including 12 U.S. soldiers are dead after a string of attacks at the Kabul airport as Canada ends its evacuation flights from Afghanistan. Rumina Daya reports.

