Global News Morning BC August 26 2021 9:54am 04:53 Canada’s presence in Afghanistan is coming to an end David Perry of the Canadian Global Affairs Institute looks at Canada’s potential role in Afghanistan after Canadian troops head home. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8142667/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8142667/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?