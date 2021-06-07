B.C. health official answers questions about AstraZeneca vaccine as second dose
Deputy provincial health officer Dr. Reka Gustafson answers questions about seconds doses for those who received the AstraZeneca vaccine. Will it be faster to get a dose of AstraZeneca through a pharmacy or an mRNA vaccine through the government website? Why are British Columbians being given the option? Is there a situation where health officials would recommend someone who received a first dose of AstraZeneca should opt for an mRNA vaccine as their second dose?