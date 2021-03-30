Global News Morning BC March 30 2021 11:21am 03:38 B.C. puts the brakes on AstraZeneca There are renewed doubts about the safety of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Dr. Brian Conway of the Vancouver Infectious Diseases Centre explains why Canada is temporarily hitting pause. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7728449/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7728449/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?