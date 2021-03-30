Menu

Global News Morning BC
March 30 2021 11:21am
03:38

B.C. puts the brakes on AstraZeneca

There are renewed doubts about the safety of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Dr. Brian Conway of the Vancouver Infectious Diseases Centre explains why Canada is temporarily hitting pause.

