Global News Morning BC March 12 2021 10:01am 04:01 Possible side effects of the AstraZeneca vaccine Norway, Denmark and Iceland have temporarily suspended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Dr. Brian Conway of the Vancouver Infectious Diseases Centre explains why. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7692778/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe>