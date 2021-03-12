Menu

Global News Morning BC
March 12 2021 10:01am
Possible side effects of the AstraZeneca vaccine

Norway, Denmark and Iceland have temporarily suspended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Dr. Brian Conway of the Vancouver Infectious Diseases Centre explains why.

