Global News Hour at 6 BC
April 27 2021 9:13pm
01:44

Long line-ups at pop-up vaccination clinics

There were long line-ups Tuesday at pop-up vaccination clinics put on by the Fraser Health Authority. Aaron McArthur reports.

