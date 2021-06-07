COVID-19: B.C. health officials to provide Monday update

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. health officials are set to provide a COVID-19 update on Monday afternoon.

Deputy provincial health officer Dr. Réka Gustafson and Health Minister Adrian Dix are set to address the media at 3 p.m. The news conference will be carried live on BC1, on our website, the Global BC Facebook page and CKNW.

During its last update on Friday, the province recorded 183 new COVID-19 cases, making it the fourth consecutive day with fewer than 200 cases.

Friday’s numbers brought the seven-day average for new cases down to 210, while the number of active cases fell to 2,453.

The province said Friday that more than 72 per cent of adults and nearly 70 per cent of those 12 and older have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Supplies of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine are scheduled to arrive at pharmacies in B.C. on Monday.

Last week, the province said British Columbians who received AstraZeneca as their first dose could get the same vaccine for their second dose or opt to receive the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

With files from Simon Little