SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: B.C. health officials to provide Monday update

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted June 7, 2021 3:47 pm
Click to play video: 'Second vaccine dose rates will soon start ramping up' Second vaccine dose rates will soon start ramping up
WATCH: If you received an AstraZeneca vaccine from a pharmacy in B.C., you can expect to be contacted very soon to book an appointment to get a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Keith Baldrey has more on how this means the rates of second doses will soon begin ramping up.

B.C. health officials are set to provide a COVID-19 update on Monday afternoon.

Deputy provincial health officer Dr. Réka Gustafson and Health Minister Adrian Dix are set to address the media at 3 p.m. The news conference will be carried live on BC1, on our website, the Global BC Facebook page and CKNW.

Click to play video: 'Which vaccine should you get for your second dose if you had AstraZeneca for your first dose?' Which vaccine should you get for your second dose if you had AstraZeneca for your first dose?
Which vaccine should you get for your second dose if you had AstraZeneca for your first dose?

During its last update on Friday, the province recorded 183 new COVID-19 cases, making it the fourth consecutive day with fewer than 200 cases.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: COVID-19: B.C. pharmacies getting supply of AstraZeneca 2nd doses Monday

Friday’s numbers brought the seven-day average for new cases down to 210, while the number of active cases fell to 2,453.

The province said Friday that more than 72 per cent of adults and nearly 70 per cent of those 12 and older have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Read more: COVID-19: B.C. to offer choice of vaccine as 2nd dose to AstraZeneca recipients

Supplies of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine are scheduled to arrive at pharmacies in B.C. on Monday.

Last week, the province said British Columbians who received AstraZeneca as their first dose could get the same vaccine for their second dose or opt to receive the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

— With files from Simon Little

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagCOVID tagbc coronavirus tagBC COVID-19 tagbonnie henry update tagBonnie Henry latest tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers