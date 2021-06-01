Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
June 1 2021 9:10pm
02:09

NACI approves vaccine mixing

Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization has approved the mixing of COVID-19 vaccines. Aaron McArthur reports

