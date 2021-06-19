Menu

Global News Morning BC
June 19 2021 2:23pm
04:22

Changing advice about AstraZeneca

UBC Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Horacio Bach discusses NACI’s latest guidance on the AstraZeneca vaccine and the confusion it’s causing.

