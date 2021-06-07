Global News Hour at 6 BC June 7 2021 8:48pm 02:08 Second AstraZeneca doses now available Second doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine are now available through B.C. pharmacies, but as people are being given vaccine options, how many will sign up for that shot? Richard Zussman reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7929729/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7929729/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?