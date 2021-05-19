Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
covid-19 vaccines
May 19 2021 12:13pm
03:00

College vaccination push

“We know that the path back to that hands-on learning that they want is through vaccination.”
Assiniboine Community College has launched an “Armed For Fall” campaign where vaccinated students can enter to win tuition.

Advertisement

Video Home