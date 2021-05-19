covid-19 vaccines May 19 2021 12:13pm 03:00 College vaccination push “We know that the path back to that hands-on learning that they want is through vaccination.” Assiniboine Community College has launched an “Armed For Fall” campaign where vaccinated students can enter to win tuition. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7876211/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7876211/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?