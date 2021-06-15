Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
covid-19 vaccines
June 15 2021 12:03pm
03:53

This Is Our Shot campaign

“Push forward, and look at the things we can get back once we have more Canadians fully immunized.”
Dr. Gigi Osler explains why she wanted to be part of the ‘This Is Our Shot’ campaign.

Advertisement

Video Home