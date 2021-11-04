Menu

Health
November 4 2021 10:40am
05:35

Answering you COVID-19 questions – Nov. 4, 2021

Virologist Jason Kindrachuk discusses the U.S. rollout of Pfizer’s vaccine for kids 5-11, the importance of vaccines being accessible globally, and some new research looking at COVID-19 spread in deer.

