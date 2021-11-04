Health November 4 2021 10:40am 05:35 Answering you COVID-19 questions – Nov. 4, 2021 Virologist Jason Kindrachuk discusses the U.S. rollout of Pfizer’s vaccine for kids 5-11, the importance of vaccines being accessible globally, and some new research looking at COVID-19 spread in deer. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8349441/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8349441/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?