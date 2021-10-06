Manitoba doctor warns of shifting risk/benefit ratio for 4th travel-related COVID-19 dose
Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead for Manitoba’s vaccine implementation task force, said Wednesday that there is an increased risk for those who would get a fourth dose of a COVID-19 vaccine for travel purposes. “The more doses you get, the more the risk to benefit ratio shifts toward risk,” she said. This means the vaccine wouldn’t benefit the patient much more, but the risks for side-effects becomes more probable.