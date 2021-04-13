Nova Scotia re-instates self isolation requirement for crossing border with New Brunswick

Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin on Tuesday announced that due to COVID-19 outbreaks in some areas and out of an abundance of caution, anyone crossing the border into Nova Scotia from New Brunswick will be required to self isolate for 14 days as of 8 a.m. on April 15. Rankin also said the government is looking at travel inside the Atlantic bubble which may require self-isolation for 14 days. Finally, Rankin announced that school graduations will be allowed this year with some restrictions.