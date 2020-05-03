Coronavirus outbreak: Snowbirds conduct flyover in Nova Scotia to pay tribute to shooting victims, Canadians battling COVID-19
The Snowbirds aerobatics squadron flew over parts of Nova Scotia, including Halifax, Dartmouth and Portapique on Sunday as part of their “Operation Inspiration” tour. The squadron is flying over different parts of Canada, starting Sunday, to pay tribute to Canadians battling the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as victims of the Nova Scotia shooting tragedy and the Canadian Armed Forces members who died following a helicopter crash off the coast of Greece.