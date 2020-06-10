Coronavirus outbreak: N.S. top doctor to self-isolate after surgery in N.B. for type of skin cancer

Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang said on Wednesday that he was going to New Brunswick on Thursday for a minor surgical procedure not available in the province to re-look at a minor type of skin cancer that he had. He said it had been removed but the surgery would ensure the margins of where it was removed are clear. As he is travelling to New Brunswick, he said he would be self-isolating for 14 days as is required, meaning they will be taking a break from in-person briefings for a period of time.