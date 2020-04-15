Coronavirus outbreak: Nova Scotia health official asks province to ‘please offer your help’ to anyone with ‘unique challenges’ during pandemic

On Wednesday, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Robert Strang asked all residents to “please offer your help” to anyone who may require assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic, including those with visual impairments or those who possess “unique challenges” when it comes to adhering to the new rules that the government has implemented. He said there may be circumstances that require breaking social distancing, but that the government has been placing a special focus on people with disabilities.