Coronavirus outbreak: Health official says Nova Scotia expects to hit COVID-19 peak in late April, early May
During a provincial update on Wednesday, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Robert Strang said that the province can “likely expect” to hit its COVID-19 peak in either late April or early May based on the number of cases in other provinces, as well as their trajectory of cases. He said that this could mean that they would not be able to relax restrictive measures until June.