Coronavirus outbreak: Doctor says number of recoveries outnumbering active cases ‘potentially good news”
Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang said on Wednesday that the numbers in recent days seeming to indicate that those recovered from COVID-19 are outnumbering active cases means “potentially good news” in terms of the outbreak. However, Strang stressed that while it means community spread may have slowed, the outbreaks in long-term care homes show why physical distancing remains key to continuing to combat the spread. He added this is also because the province doesn’t want a case being unknowingly brought into a long-term care home.