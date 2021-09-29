Nova Scotia mandates COVID-19 vaccine for health-care workers, teachers
Nova Scotia minister of health and wellness Michelle Thompson announced Wednesday that the province is mandating COVID-19 vaccines for health-care workers and teachers across the province. Those who are not fully vaccinated will be required to take part in a education program and have up until Nov. 30 to get both doses of the vaccine or they will be placed on unpaid administrative leave. The government of Nova Scotia will not provide any additional funding to pay for the administrative leave programs.