Ontario’s top doctor outlines changes as Toronto, Peel, Sudbury, Thunder Bay and Lambton move into modified grey zone

Ontario’s chief medical officer of health Dr. David Williams on Monday discussed movement for some regions including Peel, Toronto, Sudbury District, Thunder Bay District and Lambton which moved into the modified grey zone as of midnight last night. Dr. Williams said they have made “steady progress,” but there’s a “lot more work ahead.” As well, three regions moved into red zones as of midnight Monday morning, including Brant County, Chatam-Kent and Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit, which joined Ottawa, which moved into the red zone last Friday.