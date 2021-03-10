Frontline health care workers feeling the physical, emotional toll of the COVID-19 pandemic

Caryn Lieberman takes us to the frontline of the COVID-19 crisis where healthcare workers are feeling the physical and emotional burnout after a year of fighting the pandemic. The pandemic has presented an unprecedented challenge not just for society, but for those providing the health response. “As healthcare workers we’re all just very burnt out from the mental burden and the emotional burden of this last year of the pandemic and I’m noticing that myself personally” says physician says Dr. Shazma Mithani.