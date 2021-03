‘Like a war zone’ says nurse looking back at severe COVID-19 outbreak at Toronto’s Downsview Long-Term Care Centre

Global Toronto’s Caryn Lieberman takes a look inside Downsview Long-Term Care Centre and Humber River Hospital where staff are still visibly shaken after dealing with some severe COVID-19 outbreaks. Downsview went through one period where they lost 63 residents and one staff member. “It was like a war zone…I don’t know what got us through” says Andrea Cuff, a Registered Practical Nurse at Downsview.