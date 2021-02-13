Menu

BC COVID-19
February 13 2021 6:50pm
01:37

Hundreds turn out for anti-restriction rally in Kelowna

Over two hundred protesters gathered on Saturday at Kelowna’s Stuart Park to rally against government health orders and COVID-19 restrictions.

